Kylie Minogue is one of the world’s most successful pop stars, but her personal life has never been a smooth road.

To say the singer has been unlucky in love would be something of an understatement and, after years of bad luck – culminating in a heartbreaking split from fiancé Joshua Sasse in 2017 – it’s no surprise that Kylie, 52, was left wondering if it would ever happen for her again.

Yet now, three years on, she’s found happiness once more.

A chequered history

Kylie’s love life has been so chequered, she even once joked that her four-year relationship with ex-boyfriend Andrés Velencoso was a ‘record’ in her books.

The Australian star dated her former Neighbours co-star, Jason Donovan, for three years and has enjoyed a string of relationships with the likes of the late Michael Hutchence, Olivier Martinez, James Gooding and Stéphane Sednaoui. But she’s never settled down and started a family – something she tries not to regret.

She admitted early last year, ‘I’m 50 now, and I’m more at ease with my life. I can’t say there are no regrets, but it would be very hard for me to move on if I classed that as a regret, so I have to be as philosophical about it as I can. You’ve got to accept where you are and get on with it.’

Kylie says her 2005 breast-cancer diagnosis put paid to any future plans for motherhood. ‘I was 36 when I had my diagnosis. Realistically, you’re getting to the late side of things.’ she explains.

She adds that the diagnosis changed everything. ‘I don’t want to dwell on it, obviously, but I wonder what that would have been like. Everyone will say there are options, but I don’t know.’

A second chance at love

While some would admit defeat, Kylie says she’s tried to find the positives in every situation she’s been through in life – even her devastating split from Joshua.

‘2017 was a great year. I love it because I knew where I stood. I knew what work I had to do and I did it. I know I turned a corner and learned a lot about myself.’

Despite vowing never to get married after her failed engagement to Joshua, saying, ‘I’m going to stick to my previous view – I don’t think marriage is for me,’ it seems Kylie could be persuaded to change her mind now she’s happy with Paul.

‘Life is… I won’t say a little bit, I’ll say a lot better. Life’s great. Take that as you wish. Like, I might [get married one day], I might not. I did say, “Maybe it’s not for me,” but the other half is maybe. I don’t know.’

Finding her superhero

After taking time out and ‘reclaiming herself’ following the breakdown of her relationship with Joshua, it seems Kylie has even surprised herself by falling so hard for her new boyfriend, GQ magazine’s creative director Paul Solomons, 46.

The Love At First Sight hitmaker went public with Paul back in 2018, and things have been going from strength to strength ever since.

On their romance, she says, ‘It’s fabulous! Just when you think, “Will it ever happen?” it came and surprised me.’

Having moved in together just over two years ago, Kylie praises Paul for being so supportive of her gruelling work schedule – he is even happy to fly all over the world just to be with her.

‘Don’t let me gush about him!’ she insists. ‘He is so supportive. It was a tough year last year, workwise, and it was good to have your other half be there. He flew in on a couple of occasions, like my superhero!’

It’s clear just how much Paul means to Kylie. She says, ‘I’ve met someone who I feel good with. It feels right. I can feel my face going… People say, “Your face changes when you talk about him” – and it does. Happiness! He’s an inspiring, funny, talented guy. He’s got a real-life actual job! It’s lovely.’

Long may it last, Kylie!