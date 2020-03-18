We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kym Marsh has confirmed she will replace Matt Baker on The One Show this Friday.

The former Coronation Street actress told her OK! magazine column that she will sit alongside regular host Alex Jones in Matt’s place to co-present the last show of the week on Friday 20th of March.

She wrote, ‘I’m co-hosting The One Show with Alex Jones on 20 March. I’ve always enjoyed doing live TV — let’s hope I don’t make a mistake.’

Matt has been absent from The One Show’s studio this week, only appearing on the show via video call, thanks to the fact the former Blue Peter presenter is in self isolation amid coronavirus fears.

“One of us [in our house] has a cough, and that means we’re following the Prime Minister’s advice,” he explained.

“Now spending the next two weeks self-isolating. I feel as ready as we can do, and more than happy to do our bit and do what’s right for everybody, look out for our neighbours.”

Those who are fans of Alex and Matt as a hosting duo will be sad that the former gymnast is missing out on his final days beside his welsh colleague because of Covid-19.

In December last year, Matt announced that he was set to leave the job after nine years on screen.

March 31st will be his final day as a One Show host, leaving a position for a new host, who is yet to be confirmed.

The much loved telly star told viewers, “At this time of year, I like to take stock and reflect. The One Show has been a massive part of my life for almost a decade now and I have loved every second of being a part of it. But I am going to be leaving this green sofa in the spring.

“It’s time to give someone else the opportunity to see how bighearted you, our One Show viewers, really are.”