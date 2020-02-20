We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lacey Turner has opened up about the two tragic miscarriages she sufered before falling pregnant with baby Dusty.

The actress – who plays Stacey Slater in EastEnders – and her husband Matt Kay welcomed a healthy baby girl called Dusty in July of last year, but sadly lost two earlier babies, both at seven weeks.

And, for that reason, Lacey has now confessed she found her pregnancy quite difficult, as she “couldn’t allow herself to be excited” for fear of getting her hopes up.

She added to The Sun: “I was fascinated with my body and the changes it made and how incredible it is, but I also found the adjustments very hard at times especially towards the end.”

Lacey also admitted “being a mother is by far the hardest job I have ever done in my life,” while also saying it’s one of the best experiences she’s had.

She explained: “It has changed me because it makes you see everything differently.

“It highlights what’s important and what isn’t! I think I’m much more chilled out now I’m a mother.”

Lacey is currently on maternity leave from EastEnders but made a brief return to the soap as Stacey shortly after Dusty’s birth.

Proud parents Lacey and Matt have also been sharing lots of adorable pictures of their newborn since she was born.

Speaking about the reason she chose Dusty’s name following her birth, she told OK! Magazine: “It wasn’t on our original list but we did an internet search for ‘pretty girls’ names and we both said it at the same time!

“Her middle name is Violet, which I also love.”