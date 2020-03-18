Lauren Pope shows off baby bump as she starts ‘pregnancy isolation’

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former TOWIE star Lauren Pope has shown off her blossoming baby bump after announcing her surprise pregnancy last week – and she looks amazing!

Lauren, 37, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tony Keterman and has let fans know she is now in ‘pregnancy isolation’ as the Coronavirus pandemic continues.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, ‘All dolled & nowhere to go… Literally! Pregnancy isolation has officially begun.

‘What a strange time for us all, I’m going to be doing exactly what has been suggested & reduce contact as much as poss & it sounds like you guys are doing the same.’

Fans and friends were quick to leave compliments, with Chloe Sims writing, ‘Beautiful. Glad you’re all cosy indoors.’ Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock posted a series of love hearts and Luisa Zissman commented, ‘You look gorgeous with a bump.’

Lauren recently opened up about first-time pregnancy and revealed she’s happy she waited to meet the right person before having children.

She said, ‘In the back of my mind I knew I always wanted a family of my own but I was just more concerned about waiting & doing that with the right person & not rushing it.

‘I’m just so glad I did wait for that person & never settled for anything less [than] I felt I deserved. I’ve never been more excited about anything in my life.’

Lauren also revealed she and Tony know the gender of their baby after taking a ‘harmony test’ at 10 weeks, explaining, ‘You do have to pay for this & it’s not cheap it it also tests for some other potential issues you may want reassurance on before your 12 week scan & I am impatient and wanted to know everything was healthy as soon as I could & of course could find out the sex.’