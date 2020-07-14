Trending:

Simon Cowell’s girlfriend Lauren Silverman has denied claims she had a bust up with Alesha Dixon over getting ‘too close’ to the Britain’s Got Talent judge

    • Reports have surfaced over Lauren Silverman having an alleged bust up with fellow BGT judge over her partner.

    It looks like Simon Cowell’s girlfriend Lauren Silverman could suffer from a spot of jealousy after it was claimed she had a bust up with Alesha Dixon over the singer getting ‘too close’ to him.

    Simon Cowell has worked on Britain’s Got Talent for more than 13 years, and currently sits alongside the panel of judges which include David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

    And it’s understood Lauren’s misplaced fears over his co-judge came to a head backstage at rehearsals for the ITV talent show in London where it’s said the confrontation left Alesha shaken.

    According to The Sun, ‘Lauren took Alesha to a curtained-off room back stage during a break. It’s a communal area where crew make teas so it caused quite a reaction when a lot of people were stopped from going in. About 15 minutes later Alesha emerged looking shaken and had to have a quick glam touch-up and be whisked straight back on set.’

    It’s claimed Lauren left and never returned for the rest of auditions in London or Manchester.

    The insider added, ‘Crew members had said Lauren didn’t like the fact Simon and Alesha, who worked together in America on the Champions series, whispered to each other in recording gaps.’

    Meanwhile a source told MailOnline that the claims are simply not true. They said: ‘Alesha and Lauren are very good pals. They have literally never had a row.’

    And a source close to Simon rubbished the claims to say Lauren and Alesha – who is dating Azuka Ononye, “get on really well”. They added, ‘I don’t believe Lauren has ever been suspicious of Alesha and Simon’s friendship. There’s no animosity.’

    It comes two months after rumours of an affair with Mel B surfaced, which he described as nonsense, and just last week it was reported Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman’s relationship appeared to be going from strength to strength with talk of a proposal and another baby on the cards.

