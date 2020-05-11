We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Liam Payne has revealed he almost cried when son Bear told him 'We need you here now daddy' during a videocall in lockdown.

The singer, who has three-year-old son Bear with ex Cheryl Tweedy, took to his YouTube channel to update fans on his week in lockdown.

Aside from revealing he’s not been out of his house, Liam has been keeping in contact with son Bear who lives with mum Cheryl.

And despite not seeing him in person during lockdown, Liam revealed he had been enjoying catch ups over video.

He said, ‘Lets talk about my son, for anybody who doesn’t know i have a three year old son, who’s amazing, my son Bear. He has been extremely funny at the moment. Very cute as well, it’s been the toughest time being away from him at the moment. On FaceTime I’ve had everything from he was jumping up and down on a trampoline in Wellington boots, playing a ukulele wearing a princess dress and a fireman’s jacket, so if you can imagine that, that’s what he was doing at the time.’

He continued, ‘Sometimes on FaceTime he wants to say hello, other times he really doesn’t want to say hello and I used to be like that when I was little, so I can see a lot of myself in him.

‘He did something really cute this week that I have to mention, he was like “We need you here now daddy.” Bless him, made me want to cry. But yeah we’re all missing family and friends right now so big love to all my family and friends that I’m missing right now. It won’t be long until I see you again I’m sure.’

When did Liam Payne split from his son’s mum?

Liam split from his baby mum Cheryl back in June 2018.

At the time they confirmed the split on social media, saying they were “sad” and it had been a “tough decision to make”, adding: “We still have so much love for each other as a family”.

Cheryl tweeted, “Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”