Lily Allen and Stranger Things star David Harbour marry in Las Vegas ceremony

Lily Allen and Stranger Things star David Harbour have reportedly tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony.

The British pop icon and the Netflix actor have been in a relationship since last summer and are thought to have gotten engaged back in April of this year.

Now, it’s been claimed that 35-year-old Lily, best known for hits such as Smile and LDN, and 45-year-old David, who plays Hopper in smash hit sci-fi drama Stranger Things, have made the big commitment to become husband and wife.

According to The Sun, the couple married in a small Las Vegas wedding ceremony led by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Meanwhile, US entertainment website TMZ are said to have acquired public records stating that the famous pair acquired their wedding license this week.

The low-key wedding is thought to have taken place at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas Boulevard, Nevada, where celebs like Jon Bon Jovi and Billy Ray Cyrus said their vows.

Lily and David have kept their romance relatively private but the songstress regularly shares snaps of her beau and her two daughters, Ethel, eight, and Marnie, seven, on social media.

Lily shares her two little ones with her ex husband Sam Cooper – the duo married in 2011 but finally split in 2018.

Lily, David, Marnie and Ethel spent the duration of the coronavirus lockdown together and the little family recently enjoyed a holiday to Croatia.

Lily took to Instagram to share some gorgeous photos from the trip, including a mega-sweet selfie of her, David and her girls.

‘Bye bye Croatia. We had the best time, will definitely be back,’ she wrote beside the photos.

Lots of fans commented on the post to swoon over the lovely snapshots.

‘So happy to see you and your family happy!!! ❤️❤️❤️,’ one follower wrote.

‘Thank god you are looking happy 😊 after all this pandemic thing and you are with your family 😍,’ agreed another.

‘Aww!! You guys look so cute 😍, a third chipped in.