Just one month ago, Linda Lusardi was fighting for her life in intensive care after contracting COVID-19, and she didn’t think she was going to make it.

In fact, the 61-year-old former Page 3 model even had a traumatic ‘final’ chat with her husband, Sam Kane, who was also fighting off the deadly virus.

But 10 days later, Sam revealed the incredible news that Linda had been discharged from hospital, thanks to the ‘miracle’ NHS staff.

At the time, he said, ‘It’s with absolute joy that I can tell you my girl is finally at home. She’s on the sofa with a nice cup of tea and Dexter on her lap. She’s doing great.

‘She’s battled through this hell and with God’s grace has thankfully come out the other side. The miracle workers at the hospital have been incredible.’

The ‘final’ conversation

And now, Linda recalls one nurse who ‘took pity’ on her and Sam when they were in hospital with coronavirus in separate wards, and allowed the pair to meet – in a gown and mask – for what Linda worried would be their last ever conversation.

She said, ‘There were some very dark moments where I didn’t think I was going to make it. All my vital signs were going down badly.

‘I said to one of the young doctors, “Am I going to pull through this?” He said, “You’re 61, we don’t know what we’re dealing with here.”

‘So I texted Sam, who was in another part of the hospital, and said, “I don’t know if I’m going to make it, can you come up.”

‘And he gave me a pep talk about staying positive and said, “Get back for the kids, you can’t leave us.”

‘It was very traumatic. Then he was taken out and the next day he went home.’

Punishment for ignoring social distancing

And having seen first-hand the amazing work that the NHS nurses and doctors are doing in hospitals up and down the country, Linda can’t understand why some people are still ignoring the social distancing guidelines.

She believes the ‘selfish people having parties’ should be given a blanket fine of £500 and that the money should be donated straight to the NHS.

Linda said, ‘Give them a £500 fine each when they’re not keeping to the rules. The more people go out, the more people have parties and think, “Let’s play football, we’re not going to get it.” Every time they go out they’re prolonging the lockdown and prolonging the virus staying in this country.

‘Don’t give them a criminal record, hit them where it hurts and fine them £500 or go to their house and take something worth £500 and that should go straight to the NHS.’

A new appreciation for life

Linda is doing a lot better now, and appreciates life even more, saying, ‘It’s been great to sit in the garden and listen to the birds and be alive really.’

She added, ‘I can’t put into words how much I thank the NHS for my life. They’re so brave and we have to support them.’

Addressing NHS workers directly, she finished, ‘I know how scared you are but you are the front line, without you, more people would be dying. I thank you for giving me my life back, I really do.’