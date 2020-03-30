Linda Lusardi leaves hospital after ‘miracle’ recovery from coronavirus battle

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Linda Lusardi has been discharged from hospital after beating coronavirus in what her husband has called a "miracle".

The former glamour model was admitted to hospital a week ago after contracting killer bug Covid-19 and was initially said to be at “death’s door”

Her husband Sam Kane – who also tested positive for the virus but was discharged from hospital after a few days of treatment – told Linda’s fans his wife was fighting for her life in hospital.

However, he’s now revealed she’s made a miraculous recovery and is well enough to go home, and was sat with a nice cuppa on the sofa.

He wrote: “It’s with absolute joy that I can tell you my girl is finally at home.

“She’s on the sofa with a nice cup of tea and Dexter on her lap. She’s doing great. She’s battled through this hell and With God’s grace has thankfully come out other side.”

Sam went on to thank the NHS staff who saved his wife’s life, saying: “The miracle workers at the hospital have been just incredible. Words will never do justice for how we feel and our gratitude to them. It’s thanks to them that we now have our family back together.

“Once again. Your love and prayers, I’m certain have been helping us all through this, especially Linda.

“It’s heaven to have my beautiful baby home. I can take the reins now and be her carer. She’s home.”

Before revealing Linda was home safe and sound, Sam had told her fans she was getting better, and recovering well.

He wrote: “Dear friends. Apologies for the lack of updates.

“I’m happy to say that Linda is doing really well. She’s getting stronger and stronger as the days go by.

“Still a long way from well but much closer to it than my last post. Her spirits are up and she’s back to bossing me about so that’s massive.”