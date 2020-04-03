Linda Lusardi says her coronavirus pain was so bad she ‘wanted to die’

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Linda Lusardi is finally recovering at home after 10 days in hospital with coronavirus.

But the Page 3 model has said the pain she suffered from the virus prior to going into hospital was so excruciating she and her husband Sam Kane – who also had the virus – wanted to die.

Linda told The Sun: “It got to the stage where both of us were praying we wouldn’t wake up because it was so bad.”

Sam added: “We just looked at each other and said, ‘Look, we can’t take this anymore’.

“It was horrific. It was like the devil’s hands were strangling me and holding me down and laughing in my face. It’s the deepest, darkest place we’ve ever been.

“We just thought that if we don’t wake up, it’s not the end of the world.”

Sam believes he contracted the virus during a business meeting before strict social distancing measures came in, and passed it on to Linda while she was caring for him.

Linda said: “I started to get a fever, feeling rough and carried on, but it got worse and worse.

“Your head hurts, your brain hurts and you feel like an elephant is sitting on you.

“I remember crawling to the bathroom putting my face on the tile floor, and then almost trying to make myself sick just to get a light relief for five minutes afterwards.

“I was leaning over the edge of the bed coughing and spitting into a bucket. Your vomit is blue.”

Linda didn’t think she was going to make it at one point, and Sam has previously said it was a “miracle” that she pulled through.

Linda said: “I was lying on the bed and had my arm over my head and thought, ‘I’m going, this is it’. I could feel myself drifting away.”