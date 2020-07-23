Linda Robson reveals she once suffered a breakdown on a trip with her Loose Women co-stars

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Linda Robson opened up about the 'guilt' she felt for her family following her struggles with severe OCD, depression and alcoholism.

The Birds of a Feather actress and regular Loose Women panellist revealed the ‘guilt’ she felt towards family and friends following a mental health breakdown in 2018.

“I really did [feel guilty], for what I put you lot through first of all. You’re away for a jolly holiday and everything,” Linda told her co-panellists on Wednesday’s episode of Loose Women.

“Putting my family through that, and they had to go through that for a long time, I think that guilt takes a long time to leave you,” Linda said. The panel were discussing the question of ‘When should you intervene to help a loved one?’

Linda also voiced fears of previously ‘ruining’ Christmas for her family.

Linda had been in Ibiza with fellow Loose Women Stacey Solomon, Nadia Sawalha, Andrea McLean, Kaye Adams and Saira Khan, when her mental health struggles came to a head. She had been turning to alcohol amid her battle with severe obsessive compulsive disorder and depression.

Linda’s colleagues Kaye Adams, Janet Street-Porter and Brenda Edwards offered supportive words to their co-star.

“You’ve come out the other side, and when I saw you this morning, Linda, you look fantastic,” Janet said.

Linda’s co-panellists seem to have supported the actress through some of her most difficult times. Earlier this year Linda revealed that it was Stacey Solomon who accompanied her to a rehabilitation centre in London when the group returned home.

After stays in various clinics, Linda’s emotional state was attributed to an allergic reaction to an anti-depressant.

Linda has previously spoken of a spike in her OCD following a bad reaction to a tablet she had taken when she stopped drinking wine.

“I came off the wine, and upped tablets to sleep, so I went to see someone and they gave me something else – and I won’t name it – but it gave me bad anxiety and depression, and my OCD kicked into overdrive,” she said.

As a result of the reaction, Linda admitted to needing everything in her house to be spotless, saying that she would clean obsessively everyday. She also admitted to taking four baths a day, as well as washing her bedding daily.