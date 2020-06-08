We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ashley Walters and Noel Clarke have been extremely vocal about their experiences with racism on social media, amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

Last week, Top Boy actor Ashley broke down during an emotional video in which he recounted being stabbed and left for dead by racist thugs when he was a teenager.

And Doctor Who star Noel – who has been one of the most prevalent voices in the UK for the Black Lives Matter movement – recently shared his anger at how none of his white Fisherman’s Friends co-stars stood up for him when he was the only actor left off the poster for the 2019 movie.

But now, Ashley and Noel’s Bulletproof co-star and friend Lindsey Coulson has vowed to ‘call out racists’ when she witnesses white privilege, in an exclusive interview with GoodToKnow.

She told us, “All of us have to stand up to racism. I’ll never understand as a white person actually what it is to have racist views against you, but I think we have to stand in solidarity with anybody that has had racism thrown in whichever which way – even if it’s softly.

“I wouldn’t necessarily see it but I need to stand up and if anybody and I certainly feel like that today if anybody says anything – even with a, ‘But I’m not racist’ I’m going to just literally call them out. I’m just not going to tolerate it.

“Those boys have lived those young black men on the streets lives, so they will have seen it. And I’ve got lots of friends who feel very strongly about it. It’s very important.”

Reflecting on whether she’s ever been guilty of racism herself, she finished, “Hopefully I don’t think I have, but even more I’m going to be vigilant about that.”

