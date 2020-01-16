Lisa Armstrong has denied reports claiming Ant McPartlin is set to pay her £31million in a divorce deal.

The make-up artist took to Twitter to label the news “nonsense” and vowed to get her “lawyers” on the case.

Lisa and Ant were married for 12 years before calling time on their marriage back in 2018, but the divorce has still not been settled.

According to The Sun Online, Lisa and Ant met in London earlier this week to finalise things and Ant was said to be “delighted” after “agreeing” to give Lisa more than half of his £50million fortune.

But Lisa has strongly denied the claims – telling her 143 thousand followers, “I deny it cos it’s not true…”

In the report, a source claimed the alleged meeting between Lisa and Ant was “civil” and “productive”.

They told The Sun, “Ant and Lisa agreed to settle and sign their divorce agreement during a productive and civil meeting on Tuesday.

“Ant made a very generous settlement that works out to be more than half of everything that he has.

“He is delighted because it means he can put what has been a very difficult chapter in his life behind him and move on.”

With Ant now dating his former personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett, Lisa has made no secret of how much she’s struggled to adjust to her new life without Ant – admitting she’s “trying” to keep smiling amid the turbulence.

Her admission came after a fan tweeted, “I personally wish everyone would let you get on with your life. It is none of their business at all.”

To which she said, “Thanks babes that’s all I want… x”

Ant and Lisa’s marriage came to an end shortly after she stood by him following his stint in rehab for prescription drug and alcohol addiction. And a source close to the Strictly make-up artist said watching him move on has been a bitter pill to swallow.

The insider told the Mail on Sunday, “What the general public and his fans don’t realise is that Ant’s decision to end the marriage came after years of Lisa trying to save him from himself.

“There were at least three years when she was at her wits’ end and it was tough. Watching him move on was very, very difficult.”