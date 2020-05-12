Lisa Faulkner and John Torode have announced some seriously exciting news

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode are a well-loved telly couple.

The former soap star and the MasterChef judge have been keeping us super occupied in the kitchen throughout lockdown with their social media recipe videos and now they’ve announced some seriously great news.

The loved up pair, who tied the knot last year, took to Instagram today to confirm their popular programme John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen has been given the go ahead for another series.

“So we have some exciting news, our Weekend Kitchen has been re-commissioned,” Lisa excitedly told her followers in a chirpy video.

John chipped in, “John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen is back and it will be on Saturday mornings and it will be showing on ITV in the early part of the summer, but of course we’ve got to film it don’t we?”

The pair went on to explain that in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the show will be shot with social distancing in mind.

“So we’re going to be filming it next week, social distancing, and everything sorted,” Lisa, who met John on the set of Celebrity MasterChef when she was a contestant back in 2010, said.

“And because we live together we can actually be next to each other, she can’t get away from me, as much as she’d liked to I’m still there,” John chipped in.

The pair of foodie fanatics have been treating their followers to loads of cooking inspo throughout the Covid-19 lockdown, sharing regular videos of them whipping up treats in the kitchen.

Loads of fans have been praising the duo for their work, with one begging them to continue when normal life resumes.

‘Love your little videos, please don’t stop them completely when lockdown is over 😊,’ one said.

‘I hope you two realise just how happy you are making people and how jealous 😊… cooking and couple goals ❤️❤️,’ a second swooned.