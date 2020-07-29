We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A heartfelt tribute

Lisa Riley has expressed her pain over her mum’s death as she marks the eighth anniversary by highlighting her mother’s best qualities.

The star reveals her “world fell apart forever” in 2012 when she lost her mum Cath to breast cancer, aged 57.

But the pain hasn’t gone away, as Lisa reveals her heartache at not having her mum in her life anymore.

The actress uploaded a beloved throwback snap of her with her mum and captioned it, ‘Eight years ago today my world fell apart forever…..losing mum to cancer. My mum Cath was everyone’s reason to happy, bringing joy and happiness to each and every person she met.’

She went on to explain why losing her mum causes her more pain today than it did yesterday or eight years ago.

She said, ‘Her electric personality radiated from her, I hope these two photos show just how much love and compassion she had for everyone, reasons the pain without her gets greater and greater by the day. Unique, different, special, fun, kind, empathetic, one of a kind. The list could go on and on, her glow in these pictures speak volumes of her LOVE….my forever, always angel. KEEP SHINING FROM HEAVEN.’

Family means everything to Lisa.

Since her mother’s death, Lisa changed her lifestyle in a bid to reduce her own risk of developing the disease. The former Emmerdale star has shed 12 stone by following a healthy diet and exercise routine, as well as giving up alcohol.

How did Lisa Riley’s mum die?

Her mum had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000, but the cancer spread to her ovaries and her pelvis. At the time, Lisa recalled her death, ‘She died in my arms. She was at my house. The entire family was there and we laughed together on the morning that she passed away. That was Mum. It was wonderful. She had dignity. She was fun and smiles to the very, very end.’