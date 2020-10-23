Loose Women praised by viewers for having first ever all Black panel

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Loose Women has been praised by viewers for having a panel made up of all Black presenters for the first time ever.

The ITV chat show aired yesterday with Charlene White, Kéllé Bryan, Judi Love, and Brenda Edwards on the line-up, sparking positive reactions from fans.

The four telly stars appeared on the lunchtime programme to have their say on the day’s headlines and left audience members at home heading straight to social media to applaud ITV’s inclusive move.

Many pointed out that a TV show presented by an all Black, female cast is a rarity.

‘The fact I notice there are 4 black women on #LooseWomen today, shows it’s never happened before,’ one wrote online.

‘So refreshing to turn my telly on and see 4 beautiful black woman running the show, things have a long way to go but this is a great start, never in my life have i seen this happen on a major network,’ added another.

‘#LooseWomen my heart could burst today seeing an all black LooseWomen panel, the pride I feel in seeing these women representing people like me on a show that has predominantly been white women. Feels truly like a moment in history. Thank you ITV,’ one more continued.

Hitting back at critics, another Tweeter pointed out that a panel of all white presenter is often the norm on Loose Women and never causes a stir, penning, ‘Good to see that @itv having a black panel on #LooseWomen today. For anyone moaning, would you also be asking why if they had an all white panel? Good to hear perspectives on telly that have been regularly excluded for years.

‘It’s a great start but should happen more often,’ another chipped in.

ITV news anchor Charlene White took to social media after the show to say, ‘Today was a good day… enjoyed every moment behind the desk with these ladies on @loosewomen today. But I want to say thank-you to all those black broadcasters that came before us. YOU paved the way… without you there would be no us. Thank-you.’