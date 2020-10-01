We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Loose Women panel angered some viewers during a discussion about Chrissy Teigen's baby loss.

Viewers of today’s show took to Twitter to share their disgust at the way the Loose Women had been passing judgement over Chrissy’s online miscarriage announcement, debating whether it was right for the star to share such personal images with the world.

Model Chrissy, 34, who was pregnant with her third child, shared the heartbreaking news by posting a series of deeply candid photographs of herself, her 41-year-old husband John Legend, and their baby son, who they named Jack.

Loose Women host Christine Lampard read out Chrissy’s message of “deep pain” and Nadia Sawalha branded it “heartbreaking” as she opened up about her own experience of miscarriage.

But it was comments made by Carol McGiffin and Jane Moore about Chrissy and John’s baby loss that have sparked anger among some viewers.

Whilst Carol agreed that it was “so sad and so tragic”, but added that she felt “uncomfortable” seeing the raw pictures.

She explained, “I have to say that I did feel a little bit uncomfortable looking at them because I felt like I was intruding in a way.

“I know that she’s put them up there and I know that she’s had a lot of followers and fans who care deeply for what’s going on with her whole pregnancy up until yesterday but I just felt like this was not something I should be witnessing.”

Carol continued, “I’m not judging her and saying that she’s wrong to do it but I don’t know, I just think that it’s such a private thing. I kind of question if there are some things that you shouldn’t have to share on social media. I don’t know where we’re going with all of this.”

It prompted Jane Moore to ask, “Do you think it’s the timing? Because it’s very soon after it happened and I suppose that for me is the most ‘oh’ thing of it. I look and I think – she’s going through the most painful of experiences and I’m thinking, is she in the right head space of that moment to make that decision to put it out there?”

She added, “Then again, I guess we’re all different. Would I put that out there? No I wouldn’t.”

Fans soon took to Twitter to vent their anger over the topic and the way in which it was being discussed.

Latest Stories Nadia Sawalha gets naked as she hilariously recreates Gwyneth Paltrow’s nude pose – with a tub of butter! Video of the Week

One wrote, ‘Are #loosewomen seriously criticising a family after they’ve JUST lost a baby? Last time I watch this programme.’

While another commented, ‘Bashing poor Chrissy Teigen who’s just had a miscarriage, so much for the sisterhood #LooseWomen.’

And a third added, ‘Women should keep their pregnancy loss private”? Why? So they don’t have support and care and love, so they feel shame? Disgusting from #LooseWomen.’