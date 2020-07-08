Loose Women star Linda Robson breaks down in tears as she reveals her dog Ernie has died

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Loose Women panellist Linda Robson broke down in tears live on the show yesterday.

During Tuesday’s episode of the ITV chat show, the Birds of a Feather actress shared some very sad news.

Explaining that her four-year-old dog, Ernie, had passed away, Linda got emotional.

Chatting to her co-stars Andrea McLean, Janet Street Porter and Linda Edwards about the tragic loss, Linda said, “Just over a week ago, we lost our little dog Ernie.

“He was a French Bulldog and we had him four years and not long after we got him, we found out he was deaf.

“He was the loveliest little dog, my grandchildren are absolutely distraught and so is my daughter whose dog it was.”

Remenscing on the time she spent with the adorable pooch, she tearfully went on, “He was a part of the family.

“Even though he couldn’t hear, when you came in the house, I don’t know if it was the vibration or he could smell us but he would come running down the stairs.

“He was a little character. We’ve got a window in our lounge and it’s got a blind on it and the blind was always up because he sits at the window when we’re out and waits for us to come back.

“Since he passed away, we’ve got the blind closed.”

Linda explained that Ernie was surrounded by love and company when he passed away.

“He had a spinal injury and we don’t know how it happened but apparently it’s quite common in French Bulldogs.

“We had to make the decision when it was time to give him the injection.

“It was one of the hardest things that you have to do. We were all round him and he could see all our faces.

“He was just licking our faces and then they gave him the injection and it took about two minutes for him to go.

“He did die peacefully with all of us around.”