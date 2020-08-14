We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The manager of Loose Women stars Coleen Nolan and Saira Khan has hit out at the pair's telly co-star Nadia Sawalha in an angry online rant.

Melanie Blake, who is a talent manager for various ITV stars, including Coleen, Saira and Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine, took to social media to criticise Nadia following a debate about body confidence on Loose Women.

Melanie shared a video of Nadia from the iconic lunchtime chat show, in which she can be heard preaching about how she’s keen to help young women love their bodies.

“I am desperate to get into the brains of young women and say:, ‘Please stop it earlier than we did’.

“It’s absolute stinking thinking, nobody in my entire life has ever said anything as nasty to me as I have said to myself. ‘How many of you would say the same? That nobody is as mean to you as you are to yourself? It really doesn’t have to be like that,” the mum-of-two exclaimed in the footage.

Responding to the upload, Melanie claimed to have experienced a ‘nasty’ side to Nadia, branding her a ‘witch’.

‘It’s a shame she ‘officially ‘ gave up acting because Nadia deserve an Oscar for this speech,’ Melanie Tweeted.

‘In 20 years of repping clients I never saw a nastier side to anyone than I did of her & I’m not alone. Her constant “be kind” etc speeches are so ironic considering she is a total witch,’ she added to the shock rant.

Continuing the online outburst, Melanie went on to tell her followers, ‘The time will come. I’d let sleeping dogs lie if she didn’t bleat on about “being kind” every time she gets the chance – when behind the facade she is anything but.

‘If she had any sense – she’d wise up – before more people reveal what she’s really like.’

Lots of Nadia’s friends and loyal fans quickly stepped up to defend her.

‘I am throwing it out there that @nadiasawalha is kind, lovely, thoughtful, generous and EXTREMELY supportive. Not just to me, but I’ve seen it to others. #justsaying,’ wrote comedian Lee Peart.

‘Nadia has always been so lovely and kind to me. She hasn’t got a nasty bone in her body,’ added another.

Meanwhile, other Tweeters pointed out that things could turn awkward between the Loose Women in light of Melanie’s fiery post.

‘I think before you go around saying hurtful stuff you should think about how this impacts your clients a.k.a @NolanColeen and @sairakh especially because the latter is very close to Nadia,’ a fan said.