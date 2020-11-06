Loose Women’s Saira Khan stands by her anti-lockdown comments despite Ofcom complaints

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Loose Women star Saira Khan refuses to back down over controversial lockdown views.

Saira Khan has defiantly refused to back down over anti-lockdown comments made on Loose Women – despite receiving Ofcom complaints.

The ITV panelist took to Instagram to defend her views which saw her get frustrated during a heated debate about the devastating impact of lockdown which this week, saw the UK plunge into a national lockdown from 5th November for a at least four weeks in a battle against coronavirus.

Saira, 50, hit out to say the country shouldn’t be punished because of a “minority” of rule breakers.

Speaking on the show, she said, “I’m not saying I have the answer, I’m giving a different approach. As far as I’m concerned, charities are losing money, suicides are going through the roof, people have lost the opportunity to have cancer treatments.”

“Sorry but that’s not a balanced approach in our country. Lockdown does not provide that. The answer is not go into full lockdown! We don’t live in a totalitarian state! If you live in China, and the government’s going to tell you what to do you’re going to do it.”

The former The Apprentice star went on to explain how the UK is a “different nation of people” and that they had to find a way that is “very balanced” to keep people’s lives going in a safe environment. And added, “You can’t say the majority of people didn’t pay respect to it. It’s a minority of people causing the problems and the whole nation shouldn’t have to pay for that.”

The daytime panel show could face an investigation by Ofcom, over the remarks but Saira isn’t sacred of such consequences.

In a defiant Instagram post, she wrote, ‘25 complaints 🙄 I’m shaking! Even if there were a million complaints, I would still stand by my belief that businesses should NOT need to close in this 2nd Lockdown. Protect the old, vulnerable and care homes. Let the healthy, fit and well go to work in safe environments practising social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands and using track and trace apps with testing in place.

‘The government has had enough time to put measures in place to implement effective and efficient testing – because of its failings it resorts to lockdowns and furloughs!‘

She continued, ‘Who is going to pay @rishisunakmp for all this furlough – the system is being abused, people under the scheme have lost their jobs and some are scared of even going back to work! Wake up !!”

‘The NHS needs people to work, stay fit physically and mentally – how is it going to cope with Covid and mental health breakdown, suicide, cancer, missed treatments etc?

‘For rule breakers, bring in the army if you have to – but let the compliant LIVE! The damage to our society long term with continuous lockdowns will be a human disaster on a colossal scale with future generations paying the price.’

She added, ‘I’m not bothered about the OFCOM complaints as I am about punishing innocent people!‘