The cast of Loose Women left lots of viewers offended this week.

The panel for Thursday’s show was made up of Jane Moore, Nadia Sawalha, Christine Lampard and Rochelle Humes and the ladies left some fans of the show furious when they embarked on a controversial debate.

As the loose ladies discussed the idea of ‘alcohol compatibility’, some members of the panel admitted that they wouldn’t be keen on having a partner who didn’t drink.

As they chewed over a report that says we tend to choose mates based on their drinking habits caused by a gene variant, Christine Lampard confessed that if football star husband Frank was off the booze, their relationship would change.

“We both equally get excited and we’re on completely the same level.

“But if it was just me that wanted a glass of something and he didn’t, that would really change our relationship”, she explained.

Former EastEnders star Nadia Sawalha then asked Christine if she would have been “put off” getting involved with Frank if he didn’t drink, to which she replied, “Yeah probably yes”.

Nadia then explained that living with her recovering alcoholic husband Mark was tough.

She said,”In my heart of hearts, there is a bit of putting up with it. It’s not easy but, the way that I see it is, it keeps him alive.

“But it doesn’t mean that it’s totally easy. If you’ve had a stressful day and you have those first few sips of wine.”

Meanwhile social media began to flood with comments of disgust from viewers.

‘Honestly cannot believe what I am hearing on @loosewomen To define who & what a relationship may be, because a person doesn’t choose to drink alchohol! It says more about you, as a person than it does them!’ one Tweeted.

‘@loosewomen disgusted how you’re glorifying drinking alcohol. It can cause epilepsy, depression, domestic violence. Shame on you!’ added another.

‘The conversation on Loose Women about drinking is quite frankly in my opinion dangerous & highlights the exact problem this country has. As if they wouldn’t consider going out with someone who didn’t drink alcohol.!!??????? Wtf,’ chipped in a third.