Lord Alan Sugar and his wife Ann Simons celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary together in lockdown on Tuesday.

And the Apprentice host showed his romantic side off as he shared a throwback picture from their wedding day, and also bought his wife a big bunch of roses.

Alan shared a black and white picture from his and Ann’s 1968 wedding day on social media, together with a picture from their 2018 anniversary, toasting their marriage over some wine.

With the couple obviously in lockdown thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Lord Sugar and Ann had a quiet day, but he managed to get a stunning bouquet of roses delivered regardless.

He wrote, “Today my wife and I have been married 52 years. Trolls ignore the 2018 picture.”

Showing off the bouquet of roses, he added: “I managed to send the wife these for our 52nd even with the lock down.”

Alan’s fans were quick to congratulate him on his long marriage, with one saying, “Congratulations… 52 year anniversary is bigger and more valuable than any business milestone or financial income! I hope you both have a lovely day, here’s to many more!”

Lord Sugar met Ann when he was just 18 years old, and only just starting out as a businessman.

They married in April 1968 at Great Portland Street Synagogue and went on honeymoon to Majorca for two weeks after.

And they have three children, Simon, 51, Daniel, 49, and Louise, 46, together, as well as seven grandchildren.

Alan has previously revealed how his proposal was not very romantic.

“It was more along the lines of, ‘I suppose we should get married then?'” he said on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

“There was certainly no going down on one knee, with a rose, in a restaurant. In fact we were going over the Stratford flyover in the minivan at the time.”