Lorraine Kelly opens up on ‘horrendous’ miscarriage

Lorraine Kelly has opened up about experiencing a miscarriage earlier on in life.

The Lorraine host spoke to author and TV presenter Giovanna Fletcher on her podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby about when she had a miscarriage back in 2000.

“That was a really difficult time,” she said. “Sadly as we all know far too many people experience it – I was told one in three which is horrendous, absolutely horrendous”.

Lorraine went on to highlight how the difficult time also affects dads as well as mums, saying that people should be more aware of that.

“Yes of course we should absolutely sympathise with the woman who’s going through this, but nobody ever asked after Steve,” said the TV host of her husband.

“Actually the only people who did funnily enough were friends who had experienced it themselves.

“I think we’ve got to be a little bit more considerate about everyone – and not just partners but extended family. Because you do mourn something that’s not going to happen”.

The ITV presenter, who has been hosting her own show for the last 25 years, went on to praise fans of her programme, admitting that one of the things that helped her through the difficult time were her viewers.

“What did help me was being open about it and talking about it at the time,” said Lorraine. “The response I got from viewers was unbelievable”.

“I thought it was important to be honest,” she continued. “I felt we had to because viewers were asking what was wrong and then when I talked about it on the show, not in great depth but I just mentioned it, we were just inundated with letters.

“Really brave brave women sharing their experiences with me and long letters – really heartfelt.

“People had taken real time and trouble – and that actually really helped. Our viewers are amazing and that helped a lot”.