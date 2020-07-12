We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lorraine Kelly has praised her TV colleague Kate Garraway for staying strong amid the “unimaginable pain” of her husband’s health battle.

Good Morning Britain host Kate’s husband Derek Draper was admitted to intensive care back in March with coronavirus.

Although Derek no longer has Covid-19, the devastating impacts the disease has had on his body and health may be irreversible.

Scottish telly star Lorraine penned a sweet message to Kate, applauding her for remaining strong and keeping things together for the sake of her and Derek’s children, Darcey, 14, and 11-year-old Billy.

READ MORE: Kate Garraway reveals the hidden message she found from husband Derek during his coronavirus battle

“She has been coping with the unimaginable pain and distress of her husband Derek battling for his life after contracting Covid-19. Kate has never once complained or asked: ‘Why me?’,” Lorraine wrote in her column for The Sun.

“”She has simply soldiered on, reassuring and raising her children, praising the NHS and helping others in the same boat. At times it has been a lonely, miserable, tough voyage through uncharted waters. But Kate steered a stoic and steady course throughout.”

This comes after Kate admitted she is trying her best to carry on with life as normal for the sake of her kids.

“The doctors have been urging me not to put my life on pause.

“They’ve told me that I need to go back to work and create a routine in our lives again.

“The children and Derek are all I’ve thought about and they’re the most important people in my life, but I must create structure and normality for the children, to clean the bath, put the plates in the dishwasher, and tidy the house.

“I also need to get back to work so that I can provide for the children and we can do things together, to make them feel that the light hasn’t gone out of their lives, that there’s hope for the future,” Kate told Hello! magazine.