Meghan Markle is celebrating her 39th birthday today, but fans spotted an awkward mistake during her birthday tribute on daytime show Lorraine.



Christine Lampard stood in for Lorraine Kelly on Tuesday’s episode, where she wished Meghan Markle a happy birthday.

But fans were disappointed when they realised that the ITV show had incorrectly spelled her name onscreen, as the tribute read ‘Happy Birthday Megan’.

Many of them took to Twitter to criticise the show for their error, as one wrote, ‘How do you manage to spell Meghan wrong?’

Another really wasn’t impressed, adding, ‘Another example of the unconscious bias against Meghan #Markle in the British #media – @lorraine not even having the respect to spell her name right just now @ITV.’

However, the mistake was rectified later on in the show, when royal expert Russell Myers joined the programme to discuss Meghan’s birthday.

He noted that this was Meghan’s last year in her thirties, and she would celebrate a milestone birthday next year.

Given the current global situation, Russell suggested that the Duchess’ birthday celebrations would be quieter.

He revealed, “I’m told they’re going to have a nice quiet day.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to LA this year, following their decision to step down as senior royals.

They were accompanied by the couple’s only son Archie, who celebrated his first birthday this year.

Many members of the royal family wished Meghan a happy birthday on their social channels too.

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a photo of her, writing, ‘Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today! 🎂🎈’

And the official Royal Family account shared a photo of the Queen and Meghan, taken in Chester.

We hope Meghan enjoys her birthday celebrations today!