Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson has publicly hit back at BBC Breakfast after they questioned him on the loss of his mother and sister.

The Doncaster born pop star lost his mother Johanna to Leukaemia back in 2016 and went on to suffer the tragic death of his 18-year-old sister, Félicité, last year.

As he joined hosts Dan Walker and Louise Minchin on the morning chat show on Monday, Louis spoke about the connection between his heartbreaking family losses and the music on his new album, Walls.

The global hit maker was also probed about his alleged fall out with ex One Direction band mate, Zayn Malik, as well as the likelihood of the band making a come back.

Getting frosty with the interviewers, Louis remarked, “You’ve ticked them all off now. You’ve gone trauma, Zayn and now we’re finally on this one.”

After seemingly managing to keep his cool on screen, Louis took to social media after his TV appearance to confirm he won’t be joining BBC Breakfast again.

‘Defo wont be going on there again Haha! Love to all my fans for always having my back,’ he Tweeted.

Responding to Louis’ outcry, presenter Dan Walker penned back, ‘Sorry you feel like that. It was nice to speak to you on #BBCBreakfast this morning. Can I ask what you are upset about?’

Confirming he was unhappy about being quizzed on the death of his mother and sister, Louis replied, ‘I was upset that you continued to ask me about my grief. It goes without saying how hard it is to lose both people so close to me. The least I ask is that you respect my decision of not wanting to be asked in interviews about something so painfull.

‘I’m lucky enough to have a creative outlet for me to talk about grief this doesn’t however give you the right to talk about it for gossip purposes.’