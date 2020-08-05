We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The 'Naked' singer bares her soul

Louise Redknapp has announced the release of her upcoming ‘tell-all’ autobiography after splitting from husband Jamie.

The 45-year-old singer, and mum to sons Charlie, 16, and Beau, 11, made the revelation on her social media as she shared the links for fans to be able to pre-order a copy.

She uploaded an temporary cover and captioned it, ‘So I’ve been busy working on my new book!… ‘You Got This’ is out in March 2021 and available to pre-order now on Amazon!

‘I wanted to write a book that was empowering and uplifting – a little bit of a love letter to anyone who has ever wondered if they’re getting it right in life… you got this x’

It’s thought the singer will spill the beans on her 19 year marriage to former footballer Jamie Redknapp.

The pair split back in 2017, after her stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

In an emotional interview, Louise confirmed how the BBC show made her drastically rethink her life, forcing her and Jamie to live apart. She has admitted to feeling like a “Stepford Wife” trapped in a Surrey mansion trying to be the perfect mum and wife.

The pair got engaged and married in 1998 in Bermuda all in the same week.

The book, entitled ‘You Got This’ is set to hit shelves on March 21 and Louise has already thanked fans for their continued support.

She tweeted, ‘Thank you for all your lovely messages today I can’t wait to share my book #YouGotThis with you’

And celebrity friend Denise Van Outen was among the first to congratulate her. She wrote, ‘Amazing! I can’t wait to read it.’

To which Louise replied, ‘thanks babe I actually mentioned you’ and a shocked Denise added, ‘Oh wow’.

A fan wrote, ‘This is the most anticipated book since the last Harry Potter novel haha! Already pre-ordered.’

And other fans are asking for a book singing, ‘Are you planning to do a book signing can’t wait.’

Meanwhile another fan looked for advice from the star, writing ‘I want to do a book about my controlling marriage that I got away from, but I don’t know where to start @louiseredknapp congrats on yours xx’