We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Louise Redknapp has shared a rare picture of her and her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp's teenage son Charley - and he looks remarkably like his mum.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star is isolating with her 15-year-old son amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And she proudly shared a black and white selfie of herself with her shirtless son behind her.

She captioned the picture: “A rare appearance from Charley Redknapp.”

And Louise’s followers were quick to point out how much he looks like her.

One wrote: “Looks like his lovely mum x.”

Another added: “Wow he looks like you.”

Charley is the older brother to Louise and Jamie’s younger son Beau, 11.

The couple were married for 19 years before their shock split in 2017, and they’ve made the difficult decision to split their sons between them during the coronavirus lockdown.

Jamie revealed Louise is looking after Charley, while Jamie is looking after Beau, in a chat with Jack Whitehall over Instagram Live.

Speaking about Beau, Jamie said: “He’s been really good he’s been doing loads of homework.”

And he admitted he hopes Charley is “doing homework” while he’s isolating with his mum, too.

In March, former Eternal band member Louise kicked off a headline tour and, although it’s been postponed for now due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, she thanked Jamie for supporting her dream and stepping in to care for their sons while she was on the road.

Last month the former Eternal band member kicked off a headline tour and, although it’s been postponed for now due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, she thanked Jamie, 46, for supporting her dream and stepping in to care for their sons Charley, 15, and 11-year-old Beau while she was on the road.

As well as nursing her heartbreak over splitting from retired footballer Jamie, Louise initially had to deal with false claims that she’d walked out on their kids. She said, ‘The hardest thing I had to read about myself was that I’d walked out on my children. I wanted to stand on top of wherever and yell, “Do you think I would walk out on my kids?!” Those boys are my everything. It was like watching somebody else’s life unfold in front of me.’