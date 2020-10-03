We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Louise Redknapp has had a colourful career so far – from singing, to acting and even starring on Strictly.

But one thing we didn’t expect is that the mum-of-two nearly starred in one of TV’s most iconic shows, Friends. Louise, 45, made the admission during a gig at London’s Clapham Grand on Friday night. According to Metro.co.uk, Louise said it was either accept the role or perform her single, Naked, on Top of the Pops. And at the time her music came first. She said, “I didn’t have a lot of time and a lot of people were investing money into the album.

“To be on Top Of The Tops with that single meant a lot to me.” With the hugely popular music show having stopped airing in 2006, it’s easy to forget what a big opportunity performing on TOTP was. But, Louise explained, “Top Of The Pops was really important at the time.” The part of Ross Geller’s British wife Emily was given to Helen Baxendale, who eventually starred in the show for a year in 1997 – ending in a complex love triangle with Ross and Rachel. Louise will no doubt have been thrilled to have been back on stage on Friday after she confessed to struggling in lockdown earlier this year.