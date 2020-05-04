ITV bosses confirm cancellation of hit show Love Island

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

ITV bosses have confirmed that hit show Love Island has been cancelled.

Kevin Lygo, Director of Television at ITV said, “We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer but logistically it’s just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority.

“In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that’s now out of the question.

“We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021. In the meantime Love Island fans can still enjoy all six series of Love Island on BritBox”.