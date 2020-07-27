We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Love Island 2016 winner Cara De La Hoyde was rushed into hospital over the weekend following a pre-eclampsia diagnosis, resulting in her being prepared for early inducing.







Cara is being supported by her husband and fellow Love Island winner Nathan Massey at the hospital, joking to fans that they were spending a “wild Saturday” together.

Cara revealed on Thursday that she had been diagnosed with pre-eclampsia, a complication causing high blood pressure in pregnancy. If left untreated, the complication can prove deadly for a woman and her unborn baby.

The couple are expecting their first baby girl, after welcoming son Freddie-George in 2017.

A representative for Cara confirmed to The Sun that she had been induced early because of the complication.

“Due to the pre-eclampsia diagnosis, Cara has been admitted to hospital to be induced early for the safety of her and her baby. Her husband Nathan is with her in hospital at this time,” her representative told the paper.

Cara, who is almost 37 weeks pregnant, shed light on her pre-eclampsia diagnosis on Instagram on Thursday. Sharing a photograph showing her carrying son Freddie on her back, Cara penned a lengthy caption detailing her diagnosis, and the gratitude she has for her local NHS midwives.

“The last few days have been pretty up & down, still not out of the woods yet ✨,” she wrote to her 1.1 million followers. “I have been diagnosed with ‘Preeclampsia’ after my local midwife spotted the signs at my appointment yesterday 🌸 Thank you everyone for all your messages of love & concern, I’m seeing the head consultant tomorrow to see what the next steps are 🤞🏼”

Thanking the midwives at her local maternity hospital in Kent, she wrote, ‘Again a massive Thankyou to the NHS and all the ladies @darent_valley_hospital ❤️But seeing this face & knowing he’s going to be a big brother makes it all worth it ✨’.

Fans were quick to offer their support to Cara, with one Instagram user writing, ‘Good luck Cara, I had pre eclampsia, you will be induced & meet your little one very soon X.’

‘You are most definitely in the safest place for you and little lady. I discovered I had it whilst I was there to be induced. Sending you lots of love xx,’ wrote another fan.