Our favourite Love Island couple Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey have revealed the gender of their second child – and we’re so excited for them!

Cara and Nathan took to Instagram to share the happy news, revealing their son Freddie, two, is getting a little sister.

Alongside a snap of their announcement in New!, Nathan wrote, ‘IT’S A GIRL!!!! Can’t wait to meet the newest member of our little family.’ Cara added, ‘Finally someone on my team in this mad house!’

The Love Island winners welcomed Freddie in January 2018 and tied the knot in June the following year. Cara recently opened up about being pregnant again, confessing that she’s not enjoying it as much given the strict social distancing measures in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cara said, ‘I still keep forgetting we’ve got another one on the way, and to be honest with you all I’m really not enjoying this pregnancy.

‘It’s probably something that I should say out loud, but I just wanted to let any other mums to be know, if their feeling the same way, that I am too. I’m sure the mumsbrigade will moan & tell me not to be selfish and I’m lucky to be having and baby and that there is a global crisis going on. And I agree with all the statements but it’s not taking away from the fact that I feel robbed of being able to enjoy this amazing time with my family & friends.’

She added, ‘Nothing I or anyone can do, just the way it is but thanks for listening & hopefully we might be free again by the time this one is nearly making an appearance.’

Nathan and Cara have been inviting fans into their world through their official YouTube channel, and recent posts show them with Freddie on a Disney Cruise- including some seriously cute moments with Freddie and characters like Mickey Mouse and Buzz Lightyear.