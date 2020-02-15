Love Island host Caroline Flack tragically dies at 40

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Caroline Flack has tragically passed away.

The Love Island host’s family have confirmed that she passed away earlier today, telling the Press Association in a statement, ‘We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.‘

According to Sky News, the family’s lawyer has confirmed that Caroline was found dead in her East London home after taking her own life.

The star posted an Instagram photo yesterday alongside her pet dog, simply with a red love heart emoji in the caption.

Tributes for the star have been pouring in on social media, with fans, friends and fellow celebrities writing lovely messages about the late presenter.

‘Caroline Flack …. Dear God,’ wrote This Morning presenter Eammon Holmes. ‘Shocked beyond belief. May she have found peace‘, while his This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield wrote in an Instagram story, ‘You poor poor darling girl my heart is breaking‘.

‘I’m so so sad to hear about @carolineflack1,’ wrote TV host Davina McCall. ‘I don’t even know what to say. But my heart goes out to her friends and family x I might be a bit quiet tonight on social media .. just doesn’t seem right‘.

Former Love Island stars of course also joined the host of tributes to the popular presenter, with former contestant Malin Andersson writing, ‘My heart hurts for Caroline Flack. She did not deserve this. I have no words. Rest in peace. 😞❤️‘.

‘Rest in paradise Caroline Flack,’ wrote 2018 star Josh Denzel, ‘you will be missed by many 😞 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾‘, while Amber Davies echoed, ‘My heart is actually broken‘ and ‘This is going to hurt forever 💔‘.

‘Words can’t sum this up,’ lamented 2017 contestant Chris Hughes. ‘So sad. Another amazing person taking from this cruel world.

‘When will people and and press release celebrities are humans, with the same feelings everyone else has. Can’t believe to imagine the pain. God bless Caroline and her family. Rest tight 😢 💔‘.

‘Devastated to here the news about Caroline Flack,’ added star Kady McDermott. ‘Caroline was nothing but kind to me and that’s how I will always remember her.

‘Saddens me so much when people think the only way out is death. My prayers and thoughts go out to Caroline’s friends and family. Heartbreaking 💔’.

Our thoughts are with Caroline’s family and friends during this difficult time.