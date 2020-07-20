Love Island’s Marcel Sommerville confirms he’s expecting first child with girlfriend Rebecca Veira

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Love Island star Marcel Sommerville has announced that he and his girlfriend Rebecca Veira are expecting a child together.

The reality TV icon and his partner of 14 months have opened up about the fantastic news which comes a year after they suffered a miscarriage.

Chatting about the wonderful moment that Rebecca revealed her pregnancy to him, the former Blazin’ Squad member said, “I was in the studio with my headphones on and she tapped me on the shoulder.

“She had loads of pregnancy tests in her hand, just to make doubly sure. It was crazy! It’s my first baby and I’ve been waiting a long time for this, so it’s just mad.”

Speaking out on the couple’s tragic miscarriage that they endured in the first few months of their romance, Marcel told OK! magazine, “We don’t really like to talk about it. We found out we were pregnant very early in our relationship, and both felt like we wanted to spend the rest of our lives together, so we were getting ready for the baby.

“And then we found out we had a miscarriage. We both took it really badly. It took a little while for us to get over it, but it did make us stronger because when you go through something like that, it makes you be there for the other person.”

Marcel, who starred in the 2018 series of Love Island where he fell for fitness guru Gabby Allen, and Instagram model Rebecca celebrated their first anniversary back in May and the music producer shared a gorgeous tribute to his girlfriend online.

‘Happy Anniversary @rebeccavieirax my sweetness! Mad spending our anniversary on lockdown but there’s no one in the world I’d rather be spending 24/7 with mama,’ he wrote on Instagram.

‘Love you so much! We’ve had a mad year, if they only knew! But we’re here about to start the next 365 Let’s Go, I’m so ready ♥️♥️♥️ 🤱🏽💍🤷🏿👀♥️♥️♥️.’