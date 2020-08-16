We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Marcel Somerville enjoyed a double celebration on Saturday.

Love Island star Marcel announced his engagement to girlfriend Rebecca Vieira – and revealed that the couple are expecting a baby boy!

The reality TV star got down on one knee in front of their friends and family while hosting a gender reveal party on Saturday.

Sharing a close-up of Rebecca’s diamond ring on Instagram, Marcel simply wrote, ‘She said YESSSSSS 💍😁❤️.’

Fans were quick to congratulate the couple, with one writing, ‘Wow big congrats to you brother.’ Another added, ‘YES Marce! Congratulations to you both 😘 xxx.’

Marcel revealed last month that he and Rebecca are expecting a child together.

The reality TV icon and his partner of 14 months opened up about the fantastic news, which came a year after they suffered a miscarriage.

Discussing the moment that Rebecca revealed her pregnancy to him, Marcel said, ‘I was in the studio with my headphones on and she tapped me on the shoulder.

‘She had loads of pregnancy tests in her hand, just to make doubly sure. It was crazy! It’s my first baby and I’ve been waiting a long time for this, so it’s just mad.’

Speaking of the couple’s tragic miscarriage that they endured in the first few months of their romance, Marcel previously told OK! magazine, ‘We don’t really like to talk about it.

‘We found out we were pregnant very early in our relationship, and both felt like we wanted to spend the rest of our lives together, so we were getting ready for the baby.

‘And then we found out we had a miscarriage. We both took it really badly. It took a little while for us to get over it, but it did make us stronger because when you go through something like that, it makes you be there for the other person.’