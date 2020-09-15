We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Love Island star Olivia Attwood took to Instagram this week to give fans a devastating update about her grandad.

In her emotional caption, Olivia Attwood paid tribute to her grandad along with a throwback photo.

She told her followers how he achieved ‘so many wonderful things’, adding that he’d ‘be missed terribly’.

Olivia’s full caption read, ‘Yesterday we lost our lovely Grandpa 💔 He was an extraordinary person who achieved so many amazing things. (He was one of the two first ever Canadians awarded the Woodrow Wilson Fellowship, to name just one) but more importantly than that he was the most wonderful grandfather and adored by many.

She added, ‘I may not of inherited your intellect.. 🙊 but I hope I inherited some of your endless charm and zest for life. You will be missed terribly. Until we see you again 🕊🤍’

Hundreds of people rushed to offer support to Olivia, with many familiar faces taking to the comments.

Rosie Williams wrote, ‘Im so so so sorry my babe. Thinking of you ♥️♥️♥️♥️’

Arielle Free added, ‘Sending you love gorgeous he sounds like a wonderful guy ♥️’

Amy Tapper said, ‘Sending so much love liv. Love you so much❤️❤️’

And Ferne McCann added, ‘So sorry my darling x’

Before announcing the sad news, Olivia shared an honest Instagram story on her way to work revealing there’d be ‘big fake smiles all day’, prompting fans to wonder if she was okay.

Earlier this month, Olivia was spotted in Blackpool where she’s been filming a new reality series alongside fiancé Bradley Dack.

The pair have been engaged since October 2019, with Bradley confirming the news on Instagram.

Sharing a picture in Dubai, the pair showed off the ring as Bradley wrote, ‘Soooo this happened last night.. one of the happiest days of my life 💙💙💙’

It’s not yet known when the couple’s new reality show is due to air, but it’s expected on ITVBe.