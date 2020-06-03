We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Love Island’s Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are heartbroken after suffering a devastating loss.

The reality star couple, who got together on last year’s summer series of the popular ITV2 matchmaking show, took to Instagram to share the saddening news that their new puppy, Mr Chai, had lost his life.

‘Tommy and I are utterly heartbroken and shocked to even be writing this,’ Molly-Mae wrote in a statement on her Instagram story.

‘Our beautiful new puppy Mr Chai was taken ill in the last few days and tragically has passed away,’ she explained in the joint statement from her and Tommy that the boxer uploaded to his own Instagram story as well.

‘Chai became our whole world in the short time we had him and we couldn’t have taken any better care of him. We loved him so much and he brought us more happiness than we can describe.

‘We are really hoping that we can get some clearer answers in the coming days whilst we wait for details and more information from the veterinary experts.’

Touching on the difficult events that are taking place across the world right now, Molly-Mae added, ‘Myself and Tommy are completely in shock and truly devastated. In a world currently full of tragedy and loss, we understand there are far far greater issues than this, we just need to share this information in order to start the process of trying to accept and overcome this awful situation.

‘We are asking for some time and respect so that we can come to terms with this immense sadness and loss of our beautiful puppy.’

The couple welcomed the young Pomeranian into their family just days, even setting up a special Instagram account for the new addition.

‘Went on my first walk and made mummy and daddy carry me the whole way 👶🏼,’ they wrote alongside the page’s first post that went up just five days ago.

In just days the adorable pet’s Instagram account gained nearly 150,000 followers, with each post raking up tens of thousands of likes.

Our thoughts are with Tommy and Molly-Mae and we hope they are able to find some closure after the tragic loss.