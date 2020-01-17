Lovely news for Sam Faiers as exciting new project is unveiled

Sam Faiers has reportedly signed up for an exciting new project.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star is said to have signed a lucrative deal to be the new face of Oreo biscuits.

Sam has reportedly landed a deal with the popular snack brand said to be worth a massive £500,000.

According to The Sun Online, the half million pound deal is going to be unveiled next month, with the Mummy Diaries star set to be confirmed as the newest ambassador for the brand.

“Oreo has tapped the star for her mummy credentials after the growing success of her reality show (now in its seventh series) and her massive parent following,” a source close to the reality star told the publication.

“The brand whose previous global ambassadors have included Christina Aguilera, Neymar Junior and Serena Williams have signed an exclusive year-long deal with Sam which I understand be worth a whopping £500k.”

Sam has built a massive following from her ITVBe show The Mummy Diaries, which she stars in with older sister Billie Faiers.

The series follow Sam and her sister Billie as they raise their respective children and go through the trials and tribulations of parenthood.

Sam appears on the hit show with children four-year-old Paul and two-year-old Rosie, who she parents with partner Paul Knightley.

As well as the reality series, Sam used to run clothing boutique Minnies with sister Billie.

However, the company explains on the site that Sam ‘has decided to take on her own ventures’, leaving Billie to take charge of the Essex-based clothing store.

She also runs fashion brand All Bits London with partner Paul and has her own collection with Quiz clothing.

Congrats to Sam on the new gig!