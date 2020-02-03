We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lucy Mecklenburgh had the best response to internet trolls who commented on her body - and we think we love her even more now!

The star, 32, is expecting her first child with fiance fiancé Ryan Thomas and the couple celebrated the exciting upcoming arrival with their nearest and dearest at the weekend.

Unfortunately a handful of cruel people only had negative things to say about Lucy, pointing out that – shock horror – she has gained weight during her pregnancy.

Posting a snap of her enjoying not one but three delicious-looking desserts, she wrote, ‘This is what I say to all the haters… Thanks for all the lovely messages.’

But Lucy did add a serious note to her caption, continuing, ‘I think it’s about time social media platforms & online publications put a stop to all this vile trolling.. But most importantly the people writing these comments please, please seek help and find out where all your bitterness stems from!’

She finished, ‘How would you feel if someone said the comments you have, to you or someone you love?’

Fans and fellow celebrities were quick to send their support to Lucy. Peter Andre wrote, ‘Don’t listen to people who haven’t got any strength to say it to your face.’ Giovanna Fletcher said, ‘There are no words for the trolls. But to you, let’s remember you’re growing an actual human and are therefore a walking miracle. You look amazing.’ And Love Island star Gabby Allen simply added, ‘Shocking. You’re beautiful.’

Ahead of her lavish baby shower at the Ivy Tower Bridge in London, Lucy shared a snap of the latest scan of her and 35-year-old Ryan’s baby boy.

She added, ‘Peekaboo. Can’t stop looking at this. See you soon little man. #35weekspregnant.’

We think you look amazing, Lucy!