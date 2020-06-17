We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Reality star Lydia Bright welcomed her first daughter Loretta in February.

Now the TOWIE star and social media influencer has shared some more wonderful baby news with her fans and followers.

The Essex girl, who became a first time parent with her ex partner Lee Cronin when little Loretta arrived, took to Instagram this week to reveal another little one has arrived in the family.

Sharing a gorgeous photo of her cousin Katie welcoming her first daughter Teddie into the world, Lydia penned, ‘Another little rose has blessed our family. My heart is so full 💓.

‘Me and my cousin have always been inseparable growing up and the best of friends. Now we can watch our girls Teddie Rose and Loretta Rose, have the same magical bond. The next generation.’

So sweet!

Lydia, whose family are the stars of smash hit podcast The Brights, recently shared a similar photograph from the moment Loretta was born.

In the upload, Lydia can be seen in tears while meeting her baby for the first time in the birthing pool

‘One month ago today, you changed my life forever 💓 You have showed me the true meaning of love and life Loretta Rose,’ she wrote in the adorable caption.

Lydia has been spending the UK coronavirus lockdown alone with Loretta in her Essex home but was recently able to reunite with her family in their home, thanks to the new government rules that mean those living in single adult households can “bubble up” with another household.

Lydia, who split from partner Lee before Loretta was born, spoke out about how she’s coping as a single mother.

“I believe there is no point stressing over something you can’t change. I have so much to look forward to and so much to be positive about, what ever will be will be,” she told her Instagram audience.