Made In Chelsea’s Lucy Watson confirms she and boyfriend James Dunmore are engaged

Made In Chelsea star Lucy Watson and her boyfriend James Dunmore have announced their engagement.

The pair of reality stars, who were both cast members on Channel 4’s Made in Chelsea, have been dating since 2015 – but have taken things to the next level.

Lucy took to social media last night to announce that James had popped the question during their romantic getaway to Greece, sharing a gorgeous photo of them snuggling up in the sunset.

‘here’s to forever 💍,’ Lucy penned next to the snap of the happy couple on a yacht.

Lots of the passionate vegan’s celebrity pals took to the comment section to congratulate her and James.

‘SO HAPPY. Congratulations both of you ♥️♥️♥️,’ wrote Lucy’s sister and fellow Made in Chelsea star Tiffany Watson.

‘❤️❤️❤️❤️ congrats ❤️❤️❤️❤️,’ added former TOWIE star Lydia Bright, who recently became a first-time mum.

‘congratulations!!!,’ chipped in Scottish pop star Nina Nesbitt.

Lots of thrilled fans had their say too.

‘Omgggg!! CONGRATULATIONS 💕 Im so happy for you both 💗,’ wrote one happy follower, while a second said, ‘OMGGGGGGG YAY 💛.’

James is yet to share the news on his own social media, but we’re sure he’ll be uploading an equally adorable tribute to Lucy very soon.

Lucy recently opened up about how her and James’ relationship had stood the test of time, urging her single fans to pick ‘the one’ wisely.

“You have to choose the person that you’re with.

“You can fall into loads of relationships with people you just end up with, but you have to look at whether their personality and goals match up to yours,” she told the Daily Mail.

“I think a lot of people just end up falling into things, and it doesn’t work out as there wasn’t a lot of thought process that went into it.”

Opening up on the prospect of getting engaged to James, Lucy went on to add, “I don’t know when, but I know James will probably be the person I end up with, unless something drastic happens.

“I’m settled now for the foreseeable. Unlike my friends, I don’t have any set goals for marriage and kids. They put a lot of pressure on themselves to reach those goals, but I don’t.”