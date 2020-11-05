We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke married Gareth Locke in secret yesterday, ahead of the new lockdown restrictions.

According to Hello!, the wedding – which was brought forward so they could marry before the second national lockdown – took place in London with Ollie’s co-star Binky Felstead as a bridesmaid.

The couple – who met at a fashion show over a decade ago – got engaged in 2018, when Gareth proposed to Ollie by the Peter Pan statue in Kensington Park Gardens, and it’s not been smooth-sailing at all for them, when it’s come to planning the nuptials, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ollie recently shared on Instagram, ‘We have had to postpone the wedding twice…and it has been a nightmare, but we are determined to get married this year in whatever way we can and to end 2020 in the way we want 2021 to begin…exceptionally magical, full of love and with a huge amount of white hydrangeas!‘

And, speaking on this week’s episode of Made in Chelsea, Ollie revealed he was turned away from his dream wedding venue as it refused to undertake a gay ceremony.

Although same-sex marriage is legal in all parts of the United Kingdom, gay nuptials are currently not permitted in the Church of England.

During a conversation with his co-star Sophie Hermann, Ollie confessed his upset, and said, “We had this idea of getting married in this beautiful church.

“We found this beautiful church and like going through the process of actually having a wedding there how are we going to do it and then we found out that basically we can’t actually get married there. They don’t do gay marriages.

“Obviously I must admit that was the most upset I’d been for a long time because it kind of, we’ve obviously fought for so many years for all of this, and we’re so delighted that it’s now a legal situation that we are allowed to get married and we wanted to celebrate that.

“For someone to literally turn around and say, ‘you can’t I’m afraid, we’ll give you a blessing’.”