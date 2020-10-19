We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Malcom in the Middle star Frankie Muniz has confirmed the sex of his first child.

The actor, who is best known for playing Malcom in the noughties TV show, is expecting his first baby with his wife Paige.

The couple confirmed the wonderful news on social media last month, revealing their little one is set to make an appearance in March 2021.

Now, Paige and 34-year-old Frankie have shared the sex of their baby with a sweet gender reveal snap.

Posing in front of a bunch of letter balloons spelling out ‘BABY BOY’ as well as a group of their loved ones, the couple flashed huge grins at the camera in light of the exciting announcement.

‘BABY BOY! Coming March 2021! 💙,’ Frankie penned beside the image.

‘Yay! Gender reveal party yesterday! 😍 It was so nice to have our closest friends and our loved ones around to cut the cake and share in the excitement,’ Paige wrote beside another image of her and Frankie with their arms around one another.

The pair shared their baby news with the world in the sweetest way back in September, with a creative video of them dancing around the countryside in Wyoming.

“In the past four-and-a-half years, Paige and I have experienced so many incredible things together. We’ve travelled the world, got to live out all these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.

“While we still believe it’s the little moments in between the big ones that make you feel happiest, nothing quite compares to the first time hearing your little one’s heartbeat,” Frankie said in the footage.

“When we found out that we were expecting, I think we were both in a state of disbelief.

“We knew that we wanted this but we were told that our chances weren’t that great,” mum-to-be Paige added.