Mark Wright reveals the mishap that almost ruined his and Michelle Keegan’s wedding day

Mark Wright has revealed the mishap that almost ruined his wedding to Michelle Keegan.

The reality star, who rose to fame on ITV’s The Only Way Is Essex back in 2010, tied the knot with the Coronation Street actress five years ago.

But something almost went horribly wrong for Michelle’s dad, Michael.

Speaking on Heart radio this week, Essex hunk Mark said, “On the wedding day right, my father-in-law is panicking about his speech.

“All I wanted was things to go smoothly for him. To make matters worse, Michelle’s step-father’s there as well, we’re getting on our suits, looking slick as you come, black tie, tuxedo.”

Revealing that Michael’s trousers went missing hours before the big ceremony, Mark continued, “But I look around and my father in-law Mike is sat there in just a shirt, bow tie and rainbow coloured boxers. They were horrendous by the way, Mike, if you’ve got them, please throw them away right now.”

The gorgeous couple said their vows at St Mary’s Church in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, before throwing a lavish party in Tudor mansion, Hengrave Hall.

The luxury didn’t stop there though, as the loved up pair jetted off to the Atlantis Palm in Dubai for their honeymoon.

Our Girl star Michelle recently shared a stunning throwback photo to honour the couple’s five year wedding anniversary, penning, ‘5 years ago today. 🤍 Happy Wedding Anniversary @wrighty_ Thank you for always holding my hand 🖤.’

Michelle recently slammed those who ask her and Mark when they are going to have a child, saying it’s “nobody’s business”.

“It’s horrible. It’s like, ‘You’re 32. Are you not planning to have a baby yet?’ People don’t know if we’re trying.

“They don’t know the background of what’s happening. It’s no one else’s business. In this day and age you shouldn’t ask questions like that.

“I get so frustrated. I’m asked purely because I’m a woman. But I’m immune to it now – it’s like a reaction and as soon as I hear it I brush it off, as it’s no one else’s business.”