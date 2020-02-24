We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Martin, who shot to fame as member of Spandau Ballet and later EastEnders, and his son Roman, are set to front a new ITV Sunday show called Sunday Best and it’s set to sizzle!

And they teased fans about the new project when they attended the Brit Awards, sponsored by MasterCard last week.

Roman revealed, ‘Dad and I are working on something special, we’re really excited.’

Martin added, ‘We have such a laugh when we work on something. We’re very lucky.’

Not only is the name similar to rival Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch hosted by Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer, but the programme is expected to feature similar segments like cooking.

Roman Kemp became a household name when he took part in last year’s I’m A Celebrity… and came third place, having worked on Capital FM previously.

A source told The Sun Newspaper, ‘Between them, Roman and Martin know a lot of music stars, young and old, so their show will be red hot. But it will be a chilled-out, easy, family affair.’

Launching in Spring, the show is being produced by Cactus TV.

Have Martin and Roman worked together before?

Speaking about working with his dad on Instagram, Roman wrote, ‘Love working with my dad and really cool to chat all things music research on the telly with @mastercarduk ❤️ @martinjkemp #Brits #ad’

Meanwhile Martin, who has been touring with wife Shirlie, has worked with Roman on several ads including Nespresso and Muller yoghurts and has been supportive of his son’s work projects – adding some classic humour too. When Roman was in the Jungle he posted, ‘@romankemp so much Kemp family love coming your way!!

I would say breath in The moment.. but you might be sleeping next to the Dunny !!

#TeamKemp #iamaceleb’

We can’t wait to see the chemistry of these two on Sunday telly!