The Spandau Ballet star has teamed up with his wife Shirlie to write an autobiography of their relationship.

Martin Kemp and his wife Shirlie have announced they’ve written a book based on their romance.

The married duo, who have two children together, son Roman, 27 and daughter Harley Moon, 30, took to Instagram to reveal the exciting news.

He uploaded a clip of them presenting the book and captioned it, ‘He Guys so here it is, ready to pre-order ‘It’s a love Story’..and what a story it’s been…Hope you enjoy reading it as much as we’ve loved working on it…Two lives, two stories one book!’ (sic).

In the clip Martin, 58, revealed, ‘Hey guys as you know Shirlie and I, over lockdown, have been working on a book – a joint biography – which is going to be a lot of fun and here it is, this is the cover.’

As he exclusively revealed the book from behind his back.

Shirlie, 58, added, ‘Yay, we’re really excited, it’s called It’s A Love Story’ as Martin said and you can pre-order it from today on Amazon so that will give you plenty of time, so you don’t miss out on the whole life story we’ve had together in the music business and our journey. We are really excited to have worked on this and created a great book.’

Martin added, ‘Yeah so I hope you enjoy it guys,’

‘Lots of love to you’ added Shirlie as she blew a kiss at the camera.

It comes as daughter Harley announced she was releasing her own country music.

Martin shot to fame in band Spandau Ballet and he met Shirlie through mutual friend George Michael and went on to marry in St. Lucia in 1988.

Shirlie, who was a former backing singer of the group Wham! and one half of the 1980s pop duo, Pepsi & Shirlie, retired from steady performing after the birth of their daughter.

But she recently got back into the recording studio with her husband last year to record a Christmas album and the couple went on to tour.

The joint book will hit shops in October 29.