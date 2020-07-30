Martin Lewis quits Good Morning Britain after 17 years

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Martin Lewis has revealed that he is quitting Good Morning Britain after 17 years.

Money-saving expert Martin Lewis explained on Good Morning Britain this morning why he would be quitting the ITV morning show.

Appearing on his usual Thursday morning segment, Tips of the Week, the money expert revealed that the stress of being on the breakfast show was getting too much for him, before he announced another piece of major news.

Martin revealed that his main reason for quitting Good Morning Britain is because he is launching a brand new TV show of his own, which will be hitting screens in September.

“My time is running out, this is actually my last ever Tips Of The Week,” he said to today’s Good Morning Britain hosts Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins.

“Because of my new show coming on every week in September, I am not going to do them any more”.

Giving some home to fans who are sure to miss his presence on the show, he continued, “I hope to still pop on Good Morning Britain, it’s been a wonderful 15-odd years on ITV daytime”.

Martin also revealed that he will taking some time to rest before launching his new show in the autumn, adding, “I am going to have a bit of a break for the summer, so I just want to say thank you all for watching.”

“I will see you in September, I’m not leaving properly, but this is my main, every week slot going, because I can’t cope with doing it all at once,” he admitted.

Responding to the surprising news, Charlotte said, “Thank you Martin, because I know that you’ve made a big difference to lots of people who hang out for your tips.

“So thank you so much for that and enjoy your break in that case.”

Martin shared his appreciation for the breakfast show when he later reiterated the news on his Twitter account, writing, ‘After 17ish yrs on ITV breakfast that was my last Deals of the Week.

‘With @itvMLshow going live weekly every Thur eve from Sept, for min 6mths, I need focus on that (Ill do some Deals there too).

‘Thanks for watching these yrs & huge thanks to @GMB & it’s gr8 team for everything‘.

