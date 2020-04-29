We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Marvin Humes has admitted his dog has better football skills than him during family kickaround.

The singer, who is dad to daughters Alaia, six and Valentina, three and with a son on the way, with wife Rochelle, was enjoying some exercise with a game of football in the garden when a surprising goal was scored by their dog Ginger.

Marvin uploaded a clip of the game, and captioned it, ‘Alaia (top keeper) Ginger (better finisher than me) @socceraid takeover done.’

Marvin was filming a special Soccer Aid takeover on his Instagram after the charity fundraiser was postponed until 2021.

One impressed fan put, ‘This is soooo cool! How many tries did it take?’ and another wrote, ‘Brilliant.. Ginger needs to be called up for England,’ and a third put, ‘She’s better in goal than Jamie Theakston.’

Alerting his fans to the takeover, Marvin wrote, ‘I’m doing a @socceraid takeover today and got inspired behind the decks to make a special Soccer Aid mixtape! Featuring all the big footy songs. Perfect for running or football training and it gave me another excuse to post my @freddieljungberg nutmeg and assist to Kevin Phillips!’

What else has Mavin Humes been doing during lockdown?

Each week Marvin and Rochelle have kept themselves busy with doing a weekly Stay at Home with the Humes on Instagram Live DJ set plus a weekly live version of The Hits Show giving fans the chance to play along and guess the tunes.

Meanwhile daughters Alaia and Valentina have been pampering their mum in recent weeks with a special DIY spa day, in which they treated her to a facial, massage and foot massage plus healthy snacks with the help of husband Marvin.

As the girls look forward to the arrival of their baby brother in October this year, dad Marvin is over the moon that there will soon be another boy in the house.

At the news of the arrival, Marvin said, ‘And there’s another Bunny in the oven! Baby Humes due Oct 2020 ❤️our hearts are so full we are truly blessed’