When The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes and JLS star Marvin first got together it was a match made in pop star heaven.

Now – 10 years and two daughters later – they’re rarely off of our TV screens. While Rochelle, 30, is a This Morning regular, the couple also hosts BBC music quiz show The Hit List. And then there’s her new skincare collaboration with Boots and 34-year-old Marvin’s Capital FM show – as well as Alaia, six, and Valentina, two, to keep them busy. Most recently Marvin accounted plans for a JLS reunion tour and, as Rochelle herself wrote in a gushy Instagram post, it’s a busy time for Team Humes right now…

THEIR PRIVATE PAST

Pre-2020, any family celebration publicised on social media has seen Rochelle and Marvin hiding their kids’ faces or taking photos that show just the backs of their heads. And having described social media as ‘an amazing tool for business’, Rochelle also warned that, ‘Like anything, when in the hands of the wrong person… it’s not a good thing.’ So you can understand her wanting to protect her family.

One thing Rochelle has been very open about is her ambition. She said, ‘I don’t just talk about it, I want to do it… that’s always my drive, I have my fingers in lots of different pies.’

THE ADMISSION

Both Rochelle and Marvin recently released their own selection of never-seen-before family photos on Instagram, together with a statement. Rochelle’s post reads,

‘Our girls. I think it would be weird for me to post this without saying anything… but we’ve made the choice to share a little bit more of our family. Alaia is aware of social media now (gulp) and she often asks why her cousins and other family are featured but not her and to be honest, we don’t really have the answer…’

She continued, ‘Obviously it was coming from a place of protection, maybe to a fault, let’s face it, none of us really have this figured out… So here they are, our babies, they won’t be on here often but thought you might like to meet them… Please be kind.’

Rochelle’s closing words echo the concern of any parent when opening up their family life to scrutiny from members of the public.

SEEING A MONEY-SPINNER?

You only have to look at the soaring popularity of reality TV stars to know how lucrative social media can be for promoting your family, whether it’s TV deals for fly-on-the-wall documentaries like Sam & Billie: The Mummy Diaries or Instagram sponsorships from family-orientated brands.

But with her own My Little Coco baby skincare range to promote, Rochelle has sparked a greater interest in her kids. With Alaia and Valentina’s faces now public, the doors are open for them to be featured in future. Rochelle already centred her kids in the story of her children’s book The Mega Magic Hair Swap, with a second book on the way.

A FAMILY AFFAIR

Last year, Rochelle and Marvin co-hosted their own TV show The Hit List for the first time, with a second series announced just months later. Their hard work appears to be paying off – over the years they have co-presented This Morning and BBC’s Children In Need. Rochelle has also presented Ninja Warrior UK and fashion segments on This Morning (not to mention her own collaboration with New Look), while Marvin has kept his DJ passion spinning on the radio as host of The Capital Late Show, along with club DJ sets. Could there be an At Home With The Humes-style show in the near future?