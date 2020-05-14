Mary-Kate Olsen has filed for divorce from husband Olivier Sarkozy

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Mary-Kate Olsen has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband Olivier Sarkozy.

It’s been claimed that the child star, who rose to fame alongside her identical twin sister Ashley back in the 90s, tried to file for an emergency divorce from the 50-year-old French banker beau back in April.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is said that the courts were unable to proceed with the request.

Now, Mary-Kate has reportedly appealed the decision to push the divorce back, claiming Olivier kicked her out of their New York City apartment by terminating the lease without telling her.

The couple tied the knot back in Manhattan back in 2015 after becoming an item in 2012.

A source has told TMZ that the split has come as a big surprise to the pair’s friends and family, who feel that Mary-Kate and Olivier have always been a happily married couple.

The ex lovers were last spotted out together back in November when they headed out with Ashley and her boyfriend Louis Eisner.

Despite a divorce on the cards, an insider has suggested that Mary-Kate should have no worries about being financially drained by the situation.

Us Weekly reports that that movie star and fashion designer’s “business interests and fortune are protected”.

Upon hearing the news of the break up, fans of the couple took to social media to react.

‘Devastated to hear about the divorce of Mary–Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy, who taught us all what true love really looks like,’ one wrote.

‘I said “NO WAY” out loud!!!! This can’t be true,’ another penned in disbelief.